|
|
ARBUTUS "ARBY" JEAN BEAVER, 65, of Robson died March 14, 2020. She was born in Charlton Heights on May 30, 1954 to the late Jessie and Betty Lively Stover. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother; Wayne Stover, sister; Judy Taylor, and granddaughter Annie.
She was a retired store manager for McDonald's at Smithers. She was a born again Christian and attended the Hughes Creek Community Church. She was a great mom, wonderful wife, amazing mama, grandmother, and loving sister. She was a loving, giving, and caring person to all.
She is survived by her husband; Guy W. Beaver, daughter; Mary Dorsey (DL) of Powellton, son; Guy H. Beaver of Robson, grandchildren; Zachary Dorsey, Braden Gage Beaver, sisters; Julie Foster (Junior) of Adonijah, Christine Hill (Terry) of Pratt, Penny Stover of Robson, Debbie Elswick (Timothy) of Dixie, brothers; Matt Stover (Lora) of Robson, Michael Stover (Kim) of Robson, along with many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from noon until time of service at the church on Thursday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020