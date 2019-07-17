

ARCHIE JOHNSON ATKINS JR., 88, of Loudendale, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, following a long illness.

Archie was born September 21, 1930, and was retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Highways. He enjoyed visiting his cottage in the Appalachian Mountains, hunting, crossword puzzles, watching birds and squirrels.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Katharine Ann King Atkins; daughter, Christine Snyder; grandsons, Chet Atkins and Arthur Snyder; parents, Archie Atkins Sr. and Lulah Pearl Asbury Atkins; sisters, Regina Chestnut, Jo Ann Gibbs, Peggy Tawney; infant brother, Lionel Eugene Atkins.

Surviving are his son, Lionel (Kathy) Atkins of Radcliff, Kentucky; daughter, Rhonda (Tom) Atkins of Loudendale; brothers, Curtis of Washington, North Carolina, Dennis of Elkview, Norvell of Belle; sisters, Delores Miller of Sissonville, Betty Newman of Belle, Shirley Good of South Charleston, Carolyn Tawney of North Carolina, Patricia Moore of Rayland; Ohio; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Walls. Interment will follow in Pennington Cemetery, Charleston.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home.

Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.