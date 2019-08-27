|
|
ARDEN J. "POOLEY" CURRY, age 95, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Cass and Marlinton, WV, slipped quietly away at home surrounded by family and dear loved ones on August 25, 2019.
Arden was born September 28, 1923 in Cass, WV, to Owen Basil "O.B." and Mae Curry. At age 13 he moved with his family to Marlinton, WV, where he graduated from Marlinton High School. He enlisted in the Marines during WWII and fought in the Pacific theater including on Guam and Guadalcanal. He was discharged the day after Thanksgiving 1945. After returning home to West Virginia, he attended West Virginia University and graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1951. He then moved to Charleston, WV, and began his law career at the West Virginia Insurance Department, and then became an Assistant Attorney General. He married the love of his life, Dottie (Dorothy) Weiford on November 14, 1951 and they began their family with John and then later were blessed to add Michael and Susan. He became the Executive Assistant to Governor William Marland, and then began a long and illustrious career in private practice, eventually welcoming two of his children to his practice.
Arden also had, throughout his entire legal career, one secretary, Carolyn Scharf, who remained by his side for well over 50 years. She was devoted to him, as he was to her, and he missed her dearly when she finally retired. Carolyn, and her son, Rick, became extended family, whom he loved dearly.
Arden loved practicing law and devoted his life to helping his clients until he retired at age 91. In addition to work, the most important thing to him was family. He was dedicated to his three children, his grandchildren, his ten brothers and sisters and his countless nieces and nephews. He taught and exhibited the importance of family to his children and grandchildren who will honor and continue his legacy and love of family.
After his wife passed away in 1986, Arden was lucky enough to find love a second time with his dear friend and companion, Scoopsie Ball. They made each other laugh and brought joy to each other's lives for more than 20 years. She became a part of the family and was with them at his bedside when he took his last breath.
Arden also loved to work outside in his yard, his many flower beds, and especially in his garden, fondly known as "Arden's Garden" to his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed bird hunting with his sons, and traveling to his Camp on Woodrow Mountain in Pocahontas County. He knew no strangers, loved people, and could spin a story with gusto and fervor. He had a robust and endearing love of life. He always had fun no matter what he was doing, reveled in a good joke, and always wanted to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to laugh - his entire face would light up and his blue eyes would twinkle when he did. At the end of his life he found joy in sitting outside looking over the garden that his caregivers carefully planted and tended for him and visiting with his neighbors as they would stop by and chat.
Arden's family and friends will miss him dearly. The family would especially like to thank the wonderful and amazing group of women that took care of him the last few years of his life and loved him to the end. They became family to Arden and his children. These women were a blessing to both Mr. Curry and his family - Teresa Perdue, Drema Woodrum, Debbie Woodrum, Michelle Graley, Vicky Graley, Donna Bowles, and Anna Short. The family would also like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care and especially Izzy Bukac for taking the time to get to know their father and family as she gently tended to him until the very end.
He was a Third Degree and Scottish Rite Mason. He belonged to the Beni Kedem Shrine and was a member of the Royal Order of the Jesters.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Curry; his father, Owen Basil "O.B." Curry; his mother, Mae Luellen Geiger Curry; his sisters Audra Murphy, Madeline Hayes, Helen Hammond, Louise Kohlman, Evelyn Moran; and his brothers Wilbur Curry, Dale Curry, and Jimmy Curry.
He is survived by his son, Arden J. "John" Curry II (Kelly) and grandchildren Kate and Jack; his son Michael Curry (Janet) and grandchildren Madison, Jordyn, and Brianna; his daughter Susan Curry Brasselle (Tom) and grandchildren Emily and Delaney; his sister Carolyn Robinson (Carl) and his brother Butch Curry (Caroline); as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews all of who will miss his smile, laughter and fun loving spirit. He was a great man, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be missed by all.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 28, from 11 - 12:30 followed by the service at Christ Church United Methodist and graveside farewell at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care or Christ Church United Methodist.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019