Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
View Map
Ardith D. Duckwyler


1936 - 2019
Ardith D. Duckwyler Obituary

ARDITH D. DUCKWYLER, 83, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, West in South Charleston.
Ardith was born on January 2, 1936, in Page.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.
Ardith was the loving wife to the late John Duckwyler Sr. who was the former pastor of the 7th Avenue Church of God, Charleston. They both faithfully served that church for many years and Ardith also served as a Sunday School Teacher and Pianist there.
She was a 1953 graduate of Garnet High School and a graduate of the Garnet School of Licensed Nursing.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Hubbard Hospice House, West for the wonderful care that they gave.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Hoston and Mary J. Dues Singleton; brothers, James S. Singleton, John Thomas Singleton and Benjamin Singleton; and sister, Mary Dudley; and brother-in-law, James Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Duckwyler; sons, John Duckwyler Jr. and Gary (Chilou) Duckwyler; granddaughter, Cheri Duckwyler, all of South Charleston; sisters, Eva (Rev. John) Thompson, Edith Vaten and Naomi Harris, all of St. Albans; as well as a host of many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
A private family inurnment committal service will take place at later date at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Ardith to a .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
