ARDONA MARION (JORDAN) HOLMES, 88, of Charleston, passed away August 11, 2019, at Hospice, Hubbard House, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a retired Teacher's Aide in Kanawha County.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur "Bill" Holmes, and parents, Hoy and Effie Jordan.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Danny and Jeanette Holmes, Lois and Ron Shamblin, David and Karie Holmes, Dennis and Teresa Holmes; sisters, Barbara Britton, Judy Gibson; six grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren and five great - great - grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Friday, August 16, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., with Ronald Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Golf-McClanahan Cemetery, Kelly's Creek.
Friends may call one hour prior to service.
She lived a great long life, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
www.longfisher funeralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019