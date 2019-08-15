Home

Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Ardona Marion (Jordan) Holmes


1931 - 2019
Ardona Marion (Jordan) Holmes Obituary

ARDONA MARION (JORDAN) HOLMES, 88, of Charleston, passed away August 11, 2019, at Hospice, Hubbard House, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a retired Teacher's Aide in Kanawha County.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur "Bill" Holmes, and parents, Hoy and Effie Jordan.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Danny and Jeanette Holmes, Lois and Ron Shamblin, David and Karie Holmes, Dennis and Teresa Holmes; sisters, Barbara Britton, Judy Gibson; six grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren and five great - great - grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Friday, August 16, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., with Ronald Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Golf-McClanahan Cemetery, Kelly's Creek.
Friends may call one hour prior to service.
She lived a great long life, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
