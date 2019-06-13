

ARLIE DARREN SMITH, 50, of Deepwater, passed away on June 9, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a long eight-year battle with colon cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Montgomery, to Arlie Franklin and Mary Geraldine Smith. Arlie Franklin`s parents were Artie and Nettie Smith and Geraldine`s parents were Lonnie and Naomi McMillion. He was preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents.

He received his bachelor's in Civil Engineering at West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery. He was employed by Contura Energy in Mammoth for 14 years. Before receiving his college education, he was a coal truck driver and his CB radio name was "Gouger." He was a proud member of the Kimberly Church of God, where he was a Deacon.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 29 years, Teresa, and their three daughters, Megan Smith of Deepwater, Brittany Cottrell and husband Nicholas Cottrell of Kimberly, and Makayla Smith of Deepwater. He also leaves his brother, Frankie and wife Susan Smith of Cannelton, and their

daughter and granddaughter, Acacia and Izzie Mae Cottrell of Cannelton; and his sister, Lisa and her husband Jack Querry of Deepwater; sister-in-law, Debra Kerr of Deepwater; and brother-in-law and his wife, James and Karen Moore of Cross Lanes. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Luna Bear.

Visitation will be held at O`Dell`s Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., 1301 Fayette Pike W, Montgomery, WV 25136 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, with Pastor Jeff Floyd presiding. His finally resting place will be at Jack Point Cemetery in Servia.

We would like to thank each and every nurse at the CAMC Cancer Center for all of the care and compassion he received. He dearly loved you all. A special thank you to Dr. Cohen, Kelly Bowen RN, Stephanie Meadows RN, for all your kindness, care and help. We also want to thank the nurses on 5th floor Oncology at CAMC Memorial hospital for the care Darren received, and a special thank you to Nora McNeal and Kate Ruholt for the special care we all received.