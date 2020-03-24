|
|
ARLING PORTER BARNES, 79, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord March 20, 2020 at CAMC Memorial, Charleston WV. He was born January 31, 1941 in Clay County, to the late Porter and Ethel Barnes. He loved spending time with his family, his church and a host of loyal friends. He enjoyed Gospel singing, camping and working in his garden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Delores, daughters Judy McCutcheon and Lois Barnes of Scott Depot, Tana (Mike) of NC, Brenda (Ray) of Nitro, and son Richard of Buffalo, brother Cecil (Vickie) of Cross Lanes, 10 grandchildren Jeremy, Joey, Michael, Jason, Nathan, Aaron, Christin, Andy, Shaina, Ben, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Emma, brother Ronald Barnes, sisters Bernadina Speiglburg, Pearl Barnes, Chloe Mays, Elsie Litton, great granddaughter Rylee Joy McCutcheon.
Private family services will be held at this time and a celebration of Arling's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 main Street Poca, West Virginia is honored to be serving the Barnes family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020