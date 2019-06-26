Home

ARNOLD "GENE" CAVENDER, 79, of Elkview, a born again Christian, was called home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 24, 2019.
Son of the late Andrew and Naomi Cavender, he was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Gene Cavender; brothers, Herschel Cavender, Donald Cavender, and Jimmy Cavender; and sister, Hilda Cooper.
Gene was a loving son, husband, and father. A Master Electrician by trade, Gene worked for Brown & Root after retiring from Union Carbide. He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Cavender; son, Jason and wife Amanda Cavender; and sister, Ruby Newhouse.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Family will welcome visitors from 12 to 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019
