

ARNOLD S. WILLIAMS JR., age 94 of Eleanor, departed this life on Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. Born August 25, 1924, at Springhill, he was the son of the late Arnold Sr. and Lillian (Dillon) Williams.

Arnold was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers - in - law, Phyllis (Don) Meadows, Dolores Irene (Joe D.) Honaker; one brother and sister-in-law, Harold (Jackie) Williams; a sister - in - law, Bernie Williams; one son, Garry Bozic; and one son-in-law, Sidney Fuller.

Arnold retired as Captain with the Law Enforcement Division of the WV Department of Natural Resources, stationed during his career in Tucker, Putnam, and Wood counties. After his retirement from the DNR, Arnold started AC Electric and worked this into his early 90s. He held his Pastor license. He had extensive U.S. Military experiences serving with the United States Navy and United States Army, where he was a Military Policeman. Arnold had enlisted at the age of 15. He was a former police officer with the South Charleston Police Department, he was a Graduate of the FBI Academy and, while there, was a small arms Marksmanship Instructor.

His hobbies included many things, studying his Bible, attending church, loved being outdoors and to go fishing with his family, he enjoyed telling and participating in a good joke, spending time with family and friends. Uncle Arnold was the kind of uncle every family should have, one of a kind, the best of the greatest generation.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline (Bava) Williams; children, Patricia (Skip) Woods of Scott Depot, Sandra Fuller of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., David (Margaret) Williams of Davie, Fla., and Dennis (Rebecca) Bozic of Crimora, Va.; one brother, Robert L. Williams of League City, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 14 great - grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service and Celebration of the life of Arnold Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at New Vision Church of God on Rt. 62 at Eleanor, with Mr. John Hayes, Mr. Leonard May, and Mr. Richard Sparks officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park at St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites. The WV Department of Natural Resources will provide the Honor Guard for the services as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to a , or the church.

Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va., is in charge of his services. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019