|
|
ARNOLD WAYNE PRICE, age 77, a lifelong resident of Danville passed away on Friday November 1, 2019 after a long illness.
He was the son of Zacha and Pansey Halstead Price, who preceded him in death.
He was a longtime member of the Danville Church of Christ and a member of the West Virginia Broadcaster's Association. Wayne was a two-way radio technician by trade and retired from the West Virginia State Police in 1989 to pursue his passion of owning a broadcast radio station. That same year he purchased WWBB in Madison and obtained a FCC license and constructed WZAC-FM (92.5) which he continued to operate until his passing. For many years he owned Price Communications providing two-way radio service for many city, county and state agencies along with many local businesses.
Wayne was dedicated to his hometown where he formerly served as a volunteer fireman and a member of the Danville Town Council. He was a former member of the West Virginia Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
A member of the Scott Class of 1959, Wayne operated a bootleg radio station from his home while as a student at Scott High until it was shut down by the FCC.
Wayne was a ham radio operator since 1958 under call sign K8JYR. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He also enjoyed attending Hamfest events and communicating with his Ham radio friends.
Wayne is survived by his cousin retired Lt. Garie Halstead of St. Albans along with several other cousins; longtime friend and employee Kaye Watson along with a host of very special friends.
Services will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Minister Richard Runyon and Joe Linville officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens at Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made in Wayne's honor at the Danville Church of Christ where a dinner will be held for his family and friends immediately following the service.
Handley Funeral Home of Danville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019