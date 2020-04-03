|
ARTHUR CARL PAULEY, 95, of Sumerco, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He was a faithful member of the Alum Creek Church of Christ. He was a disabled Navy Veteran of WWII and a private construction contractor for many years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Dona Phillips, Otto Pauley Jr., Odie Pauley, Athlean Tackett, Emma White, and William Pauley.
Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Ida Runyan Pauley; sons, Carl (Sharon) of Sumerco and Wayne (Jean) of Hurricane. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lorie (Jason) Dunlap, Andrea (Bart) Midkiff, Amy (Stewart) DeViese, Alex Pauley, Adam (Jessica) Pauley; great-grandchildren, Madisyn Midkiff, Greysen, Preston and Ellie DeViese; siblings, Helen Moore of Florida, Virginia Lewis of Belle, and many nephews and nieces.
There will be a private graveside service with Minister Joseph Watts officiating at Orchard Hills Cemetery at Yawkey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 3, 2020