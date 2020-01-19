|
Rev. Dr. ARTHUR G. BACKUS, son of Mertie L. and Arthur H. Backus, born July 23, 1923, in Gad, West Virginia, died January 15, 2020, in Millsboro, Delaware, at the age of 96.
Arthur and his wife, Marilee V. Miller, married in August 1946. They were together 72 years before her passing in 2018. He is survived by his four children: Howard (Sue Ann) of Laurel, Delaware, Harold (Sue) of Millsboro, Delaware, Steven (Diane) of Millsboro Delaware, and Janice (David Erenrich) of Hagerstown, Maryland. They had 10 grandchildren, 14 great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren.
Arthur served in the Army during World War II. After the war, he managed his family's farm and general store before pursuing a career in ministry. Arthur was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College -- from which he was also awarded an honorary doctorate -- and Wesley Theological Seminary.
His ministry spanned more than 50 years, serving churches in Dagsboro and Millsboro, Delaware, including, Zoar, Hickory Hill, Providence and Carey's Church, and the West Virginia United Methodist Conference churches of Cedar Grove, Morris Memorial, Simpson in Moundsville, Spruce Street, First Church Clarksburg, and First Church Parkersburg. He also provided leadership as the Beckley District Superintendent and later the Development Officer for United Methodist Charities in West Virginia.
Arthur lived a life of great integrity, compassion, kindness, and a deep concern for justice. His life has been a testament to his faith in God and the goodness of others. In addition to delighting in his ministry, Arthur enjoyed gardening, reading Westerns and family time.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Zoar United Methodist Church, 24463 Gravel Hill Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar (Millsboro) United Methodist Church, c/o Carisa Pepper, 24491 Gravel Hill Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 or Carey's United Methodist Church, c/o Josephine Dorey, 22750 Carey's Camp Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Electronic condolences via www.watsonfh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020