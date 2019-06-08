Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St
Poca, WV 25159
(304) 755-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Randolph Street Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Randolph Street Baptist Church
ARTHUR LEE STROTHER, 88, of Charleston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the home of
his daughter, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a long standing member of Randolph Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
In life he led by example, the legacy of his daily walk with the Lord, faith, and commitment to always be kind and take the high road, will carry on through those who loved him most. His words of wisdom will echo on through generations to come, as he met each day with "Oh, what a beautiful morning," and reminded us regularly that a word to the wise should be sufficient.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Deitz Strother; his parents, Cecil and Opal Strother; his brother, Clyde Strother; and grandson, Eric Russell Burdette.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Lewis and Julie Strother of Charleston, Nada Kisner (Alan) of Morgantown; stepdaughters, Mary Catherine Hudson (Jerry) of Charlotte, N.C., Alicia Barlow (Jim) and Victoria Walters (Rich) of Charleston; 11 grandchildren and seven great - grandchildren; niece, nephews and their extended families.
A memorial service to celebrate this wonderful life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Randolph Street Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Everyone is welcome.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Center, Hospice Care, Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, and the members of Randolph Street Baptist Church for their care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, it was his wish donations be made to Randolph Street Baptist Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 8 to June 10, 2019
