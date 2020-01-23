|
Mrs. ASHLEY MARIE (CRAIGO) JEFFERS, 36, of Hurricane, passed away January 21, 2020, at home.
Ashley was a graduate of Poca High School and attended University of Charleston as a track scholar. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother and daughter.
She was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Erin Nichole Jeffers, and grandparents, Junior and Delores Craigo and Audrey Arthur.
Ashley is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Ember Skye, Cyrus Clay and Emily Vyvyan; father, Gary Craigo; mother, Suzanne Craigo; step-mother, Clora Craigo; grandfather, Jake Arthur; father-in-law, Jim Jeffers, and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Jeffers Hawkins, Jana Jeffers McGinnis and Jamie Jeffers Walters.
A tribute to the life of Ashley will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Noon until 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020