ATHA C. WALKER, 90, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio.
She was born in Boone County to the late Ralph and Brookie McCallister Pistore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Gene" Walker; sisters, Lucille Jaques, Ann Hicks and Pearl Lawson; brothers, Kenneth Reldo Pistore, Farley Pistore, Randall Pistore and Roy Pistore.
Atha was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital, Dietary Department. She was a member of the Lett Creek Community Church, Heizer Creek where she also sang with the Choir. She sang in the Hometown Senior Choir, and was active with the Nitro Senior Citizens.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Womack (Gerald) and Brenda Koch; son, David Walker (Sherry); sister, Mary Jane Burkhart; brothers, Ralph "Bill" Pistore and Lawrence Pistore. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor John McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Atha's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019