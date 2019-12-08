|
AUDREY ELOISE BURGESS NEWHOUSE, 91, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House.
Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She for years was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time at the Senior Center in Nitro where she enjoyed meeting new friends and playing bingo.
Audrey was a mother of six children, many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Leonard Burgess, Waterman Newhouse, and her youngest son John Burgess.
Audrey is survived by five children: her son, Leonard Mike Burgess, his wife, Cheryl; her daughter, Patty Woods; son, David Burgess; her daughter, Pam Brown Stonestreet, her husband Keith; and son, Kent Burgess, his wife Wilma.
Audrey will always be remembered because of her sweet smile and always positive attitude.
Services for Audrey will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, where she was so well taken care of. Care of HospiceCare, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or at www.HospiceCareWV.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019