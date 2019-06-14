cott Christian



Mrs. AUDREY "ROBIN" (SCOTT) CHRISTIAN, of Charleston, WV, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.

She was born December 18, 1954 in Covington, VA, to Dorothy Penn Scott of Huntington, WV, and the late Joe L. Scott.

Robin was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Huntington, WV, where she gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She was active in Sunday School, Baptist Youth Fellowship and different levels of the church choir.

Robin graduated from Huntington High School and enrolled in Marshall University, majoring in Business Education. Upon completion of her certification, she was employed by 20th Street Bank in Huntington.

On August 15, 1981, Robin was united in matrimony to Ricardo L. Christian and moved to (Rand) Charleston, WV. She was blessed with a daughter and son.

Robin joined Levi Baptist Church, serving as a church clerk and choir member over a period of years.

Robin retired from Pioneer West Virginia Credit Union. She served as Vice-President of Membership and Senior Sales Representative during her tenure period.

Robin was an avid reader and shared willingly with all. She enjoyed and lovingly shared her famous cooking; especially her butter cream cheese pound cake and butter rolls. She also loved and enjoyed playing games, watching sporting events on TV with her husband and family and watching movies with her brother, Klevin, bringing joy, cheer and much laughter to the family. She was her mother's traveling buddy at any time. She also enjoyed flowers and photography.

Robin leaves to cherish beloved and precious memories, in addition to her mother and husband, her children, Cherese Christian and Mario Christian, both of Rand; granddaughters; Izanea Wesley, Christian Woods and Zion Christian, all of Rand; sisters, Doretha P. Dobson of Indianapolis, IN, and Donna S. Harless of Simi Valley, CA; brother, Klevin Scott of Newbury Park, CA; special nephews, Maurice (Laura) Dobson of Tampa, FL, and Alexander Harless of Studio City, CA; special nieces, Farra Harless of Simi Valley, CA, Shimeka (Marcus) Dardy of Indianapolis, IN, and Crystal H. (Chris) Foster of Simi Valley, CA; special cousin, Augustine (Ellen) Penn of Covington, VA; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mims of Lynwood, IL; brother-in-law, Jessie Christian of Hammond, IN; nephew, Edward (Yvette) Burruss of Hazel Crest, IL; aunts, uncles, great-nephews, nieces, and a host of loving cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Dr., Charleston, WV, with Rev. Richard Harless officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Covington, VA.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

