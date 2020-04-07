|
AUTUMN GAIL KING, 71, of Buffalo passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 following a long illness. She was a member of the Buffalo Church of God.
Born February 10, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Robert A. Holstein and Alice M. Young Holstein. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Randolph "Randy" King; son, Troy Randolph King; brothers, Kevin Holstein and Robert "Bobby" Holstein.
Survivors include her daughter Tina M. (Ricky Jr.) Cobb of Winfield; grandchildren, Robert Cobb, Russell Cobb and Randy Cobb; sisters, Diana Dilcher and Teresa Talbott; stepmother, Emogene Hamilton.
Private graveside service will be held on Thursday April 9, at Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo with Rev. Rex Young officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020