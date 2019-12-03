|
|
AVENELLE BLANKENSHIP QUISENBERRY, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Health Care Center. She was born on July 21, 1925 in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Milton Blankenship and Myrtle Parsley. Avenelle married the love of her life, Pat Quisenberry, September 12, 1942 while Pat was serving in the Army during WWII. Pat and Avenelle, along with their four boys, made their home in Perry County, Ky until they moved for employment to Clothier, WV in 1962. They eventually moved to Ottawa in 1969 and remained there. Avenelle lost her youngest son, Jerry Daniel Quisenberry, in a tragic auto accident in 1970 and both her parents in 1975.
Preceding Avenelle in death is her husband of 64 years, Patrick Quisenberry; son Jerry Daniel Quisenberry; grandson Adrian Clark Heater; sisters Ethel Ramey, Opal Caudill, and Ella Mae Wray; brother Paris Blankenship; and brother-in-law Bill Quisenberry.
Avenelle is survived by three sons: Nathaniel (Linda) Quisenberry of Nicholasville, KY, Clark (Ellen) Quisenberry of Mifflin, WV, David (Sue) Quisenberry of Ottawa, WV; grandchildren: Patrick (Cheryl) Quisenberry of Westfield, NY, Daniel (Debbie) Quisenberry of Chapmanville, WV, Barbara (Ron) Howard of Lawrenceburg, KY, Connie (Robert) Phillips of Spars Creek, WV, Deborah (fianc e Matt Shirkey) Quisenberry of Alum Creek, WV, David (Valeria) Quisenberry of South Charleston, WV and Jerry Quisenberry of Madison, WV. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren: Cody (Danielle) Howard, Devin (Abbey) Bayer, Logan Phillips, Hunter Howard, Ashley Austin, Brooke Phillips, Nathan Shirkey, Andrew Austin, MacKenzie Quisenberry, Rebecca Quisenberry, Laura Quisenberry, MaKayla Quisenberry, Lauren Quisenberry, Bryce Quisenberry, and Ella Quisenberry. Avenelle is also survived by one brother, Charles (Pauline) Blankenship; sister-in-law, Ruth Quisenberry; and many nieces and nephews.
Avenelle loved being a housewife and taking care of her husband. She enjoyed listening and singing along to gospel music and was a member of the Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest Health Care Center for their excellent care and also the friends and neighbors that brightened her day with a visit, card, or phone call.
Service will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with Ralph Caudill and Don Austin officiating. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 4 at Quisenberry Family Cemetery, Viper, KY.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time on Tuesday.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019