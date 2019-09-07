|
AVERRILL BOYD McCLURE, born May 28, 1946, of Alkol, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 73.
He was a member of the Summit Ridge Community Church in Sumerco. He was a graduate of Duval High School Class of 1964. Averrill was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea with the 1st Missile Battalion 42nd Field Artillery Firing Platoon of B-Battery along the DMZ. He retired as a Foreman with 36 years in the Coal Industry and was a member of the UMWA. Averrill was also a member of the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 acting as Post Commander since 2016.
Averrill was predeceased by his parents, Boyd and Barbara McClure; brothers, Randy and Cecil "Bill" McClure; father and mother-in-law, Charles "Boots" and Lucille Tully; and brother-in-law, Wayne Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gale; sons, Jason McClure (Chloe) and Denny (Jaime) Stone; twin daughters, Rachel and Rochelle Foster; grandchildren, Kodie, Marlee, Mia, Landon, Roman and Jayden; brothers, Alton (Barbara Mae), Buddy (Abby), and Mickey; sisters, Helen Roberts, Chlo (Larry) Booth, Marian (Mack) Stone, Carolyn (Chuck) Adkins and Teresa (Jerome) Adkins; sisters-in-law, Sandra, Barbara Ann and Martha McClure. Averrill will be greatly missed by all his nieces, nephews, church family, Army buddies and many friends. We will miss his precious smile and humble heart.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Evangelist Brandon McClure, Pastor Kevin Workman, Evangelist Jonny Slazo, and Pastor Jeff Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow at the McClure Family Cemetery in Alkol with military gravesite rites conducted by the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
There are so many wonderful things that can be said about Averrill, yet none would do him justice. He adored his family. He loved his country, but most importantly he was a godly man and lived a great example of a Christian life. We will miss him more than we could ever express, but we are comforted in knowing that he is now in the arms of the one he loved most.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019