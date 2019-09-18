|
AVIS R. BIRTHISEL, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord after a long illness. Sunrise: February 8, 1937, in Clay, W.Va. Sunset: September 17, 2019.
Avis was the daughter of Wilbert and Oleta Dawson of Clay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear sister, Janice Scott (Jarrell), and brother-in-law, Todd Boggs (Vera Lou).
She was married to the love of her life for 62 years, Cecil Birthisel. They got it right! He was by her side daily for the last two years, holding her hand, praying and providing her comfort while she was bedridden. Loving mother of Jeff (Tina), from Savannah, Ga., and Jennifer (Doug), from Columbus, Ohio. Proud and devoted grandmother "Mamaw" of Samantha, BJ, Paul, Jacob, Mekaylee, Caleb and Andrew. Great-Grandmother of Corbin and Kendall. Dearest sister of Vera Lou Boggs (Todd), Wilbert (Junior) Dawson (Donna) and Virgil Dawson. Mother-in-law of Kelley. Loving aunt and friend to many nieces, nephews and friends.
She spent many happy hours attending her grandchildren's sporting events and supporting their academic endeavors. Mamaw Avis and Papaw Cecil opened their home every day to friends and family, but especially Sunday for those that wanted fellowship and a great meal. She loved to cook and was most happy serving friends and family. Avis was a long devoted member of the Abney Street Church of God in St. Albans where she developed strong, faithful relationships with many dear friends. Her passion at Abney Street COG was teaching Sunday School, Children's Church and Vacation Bible School.
Celebration of Avis' life will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Avis and Cecil request any donations be made to the Children's Church at The Abney Street Church of God.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019