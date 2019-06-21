

AVIS REBECCA (BIAS) HARLESS, age 90, of Racine, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by grandparents George and Paulina Bias; mother, Vernie Bias Clark; sister, Betty Brown; husband, Basil "Ray" Harless; son, Patrick "Scotty" Harless; and a host of family members that have been waiting to see her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Estep of Ashford and Cathy Chambers of Andrew; three sons, Michael Harless of Hernshaw, Kerry Harless of Racine and Tim Harless of Racine; and her beloved brother, James Clark of Elkton, Md.

She was a very loved woman, not only at home, but in the community. She was also a daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great - grandmother, and a great - great - grandmother. She has14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great - great - grandchildren. Her life consisted on a daily basis of helping us raise our babies, giving us advice only when she was asked, working in her flower and vegetable garden, and swinging on the front porch. She was employed at Shoney's for 17 years in Kanawha City and Executive Inn for a few years.

Those of us that knew her have been blessed with such a fine caring woman and we thank God for the time we had with her, and now she has earned her wings and rejoicing with the others.

We would like to extend our thanks to Hospice of Charleston, Sherry Sharps, Debbie Gillenwater and Sabrina Harless for their assistance in her last days.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Anthony Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Bias Cemetery, Drawdy.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019