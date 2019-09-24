|
|
BALLARD WILLIAM TOLLIVER, age 82, of Gauley Bridge went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2019. Born January 17, 1937 to the late Josephine Cole and Ballard Tolliver. In addition to his parent's stepfather Tom Cole he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Vuila Hamilton Tolliver; his son Timothy and brother Kennith, sister Sandy and two beautiful nieces Lisa and Heather.
He leaves behind to cherish his beautiful memories are his sons; Billy and wife Carla and Greg; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; sister Ann; brother Wayne; sisters-in-law Josie, Anis and Mearl; brother-in-law Rex and a hosts of family and friends.
He was a retired coal miner and he loved the outdoors, motorcycle riding and his dogs. Most importantly he loved his family.
Service will be 1 p.m on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Bob Otey and Brother David West officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019