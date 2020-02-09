|
|
BARBARA ALICE MYERS, 80, born on May 16, 1939, to the late Frank and Mae Sheets, went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020.
Barbara was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Myers; son, Mark Myers; and brother, Harold Sheets.
She is survived by son, Todd (Mary) Myers; daughter, Mindy (Ronny) Lilly; grandchildren, Eric (Desarae), Allison (Christian), Sierra (Joshua), and Hank; great - grandchildren, Isaiah, Aiden, Carter, Kayden, Jeremiah; brother, George Sheets; sisters, Minnie Bailey and Virgie Sheets; along with many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Ray Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Hafer Funeral Home.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice and the Kanawha County Ambulance for their help during this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020