Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara Alley Workman


1967 - 2019
Barbara Alley Workman Obituary

BARBARA ALLEY WORKMAN, 51, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born on September 22, 1967, in Rockledge, Fla.
Barbara relished her supportive role, responsibilities and sacrifices required of being a United States military spouse. She also loved gardening, going to the cabin in West Virginia, but most of all she loved her beloved German Shepherd, Meika. She will be missed by her friends and family, especially by Meika and David.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Alley; her brother, David Alley; brother-in-law, Buddy Workman; mother-in-law, Helen Workman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, David Workman; mother, Martha Alley of St. Albans; sister, Sandra Boggs of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Anthony Alley of St. Albans; sisters-in-law, Vonnie Blake and husband Mark of Rainelle, and Lynn Workman White of Lugoff, S.C.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with Erin Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
