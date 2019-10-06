|
BARBARA ANN (WHEELER) BONER, 52, of Deepwater, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital, Montgomery, after a short illness.
She enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Roark) Wheeler; and her husband, John Allen Boner.
She is survived by her father, Robert T. and stepmother Mary Pat Wheeler; fiance', Doug Williams; daughter, Kristie (Tyler) Parson; son, James Boner; nine grandchildren; stepdaughter, Amber Williams; stepsons, Robert and Douglas Williams Jr.; sister, Geneva Wheeler; brothers, Robert and George Wheeler; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Bishop George Atha officiating. Entombment will follow service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cooke Funeral Home, P.O. Box C, Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019