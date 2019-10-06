Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Barbara Boner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Boner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann (Wheeler) Boner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann (Wheeler) Boner Obituary
BARBARA ANN (WHEELER) BONER, 52, of Deepwater, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital, Montgomery, after a short illness.
She enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Roark) Wheeler; and her husband, John Allen Boner.
She is survived by her father, Robert T. and stepmother Mary Pat Wheeler; fiance', Doug Williams; daughter, Kristie (Tyler) Parson; son, James Boner; nine grandchildren; stepdaughter, Amber Williams; stepsons, Robert and Douglas Williams Jr.; sister, Geneva Wheeler; brothers, Robert and George Wheeler; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Bishop George Atha officiating. Entombment will follow service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cooke Funeral Home, P.O. Box C, Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now