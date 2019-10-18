|
BARBARA ANN HUDSON, 85, of Hurricane, went to be with her Lord October 16, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A devout Christian all of her life and a member of The Church of the Nazarene in Murrieta, CA. She was born June 4, 1934, and lived in Charleston until 1957, when with her husband and son, she moved to California, she moved back home to WV in 2015.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, E. Jack Hudson; son, Jack D. Hudson; sister, Carolyn McGroarty; and nephew, David Lytton.
She is survived by her grandson, Cory Hudson of LaQuinta, California; four nephews, Gene Lytton, Larry Lytton, Johnny Lytton and Michael Meredith of California, and her cousins, Jack and Jolene Carrier of Hurricane, with whom she lived.
She will be buried in White Chapel Memorial Gardens and a memorial service will be held on a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019