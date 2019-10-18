Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Hudson Obituary

BARBARA ANN HUDSON, 85, of Hurricane, went to be with her Lord October 16, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A devout Christian all of her life and a member of The Church of the Nazarene in Murrieta, CA. She was born June 4, 1934, and lived in Charleston until 1957, when with her husband and son, she moved to California, she moved back home to WV in 2015.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, E. Jack Hudson; son, Jack D. Hudson; sister, Carolyn McGroarty; and nephew, David Lytton.
She is survived by her grandson, Cory Hudson of LaQuinta, California; four nephews, Gene Lytton, Larry Lytton, Johnny Lytton and Michael Meredith of California, and her cousins, Jack and Jolene Carrier of Hurricane, with whom she lived.
She will be buried in White Chapel Memorial Gardens and a memorial service will be held on a later date.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now