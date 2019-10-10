|
|
BARBARA ANN JELICH TYLER, 84, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Christine Miller.
We are sure she is happy to be reunited with her loving husband, Bob, her children, Steven and Rosie, her grandson, Daniel, and all her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Tyler Sr.; a son, Steven Tyler; a daughter, Rose Given; a grandson, Daniel Tyler; two brothers, Steve Jelich and Tony Jelich; and a sister, Mary Hart.
She is survived by brothers John Jelich, Frank Jelich (Beth), Joe Jelich (Carol), and a sister, Josephine Campbell. Also surviving Barbara are her loving children, Robert E. Tyler, Jr (Jeannie), Christine Miller (John), Barbara Rhodes (Michael), Mary Cook (Ron), and Jackie Reynaga (Sefarino). Barbara has left behind nine grandsons, six granddaughters, 14 great-grandsons, and six great-granddaughters, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born to Stephen and Josephine Jelich on September 26, 1935, in Monongah, W.Va. As a very young child, her family moved to Charleston, to care for the Catholic addition in Spring Hill Cemetery. She attended Catholic schools in Charleston. She later met a young man in the cemetery, and they married on January 7, 1956. Bob was the love of her life, as she was his. They struggled together and raised seven children.
She was the center of the family -- loving, giving, caring, and self-sacrificing. By her example, she taught her family the importance of faith. She gave the young family stability and taught them love and forgiveness. Her legacy will live on through the lives of all she touched while on earth.
The family would like to acknowledge all who helped care for Barbara with love and kindness during the last years of her life. We cannot express enough our gratitude and we thank you all.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, of which she was a life-long member. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate Barbara's life one hour before, at 9 a.m. The Most Holy Rosary will be prayed for Barbara at 9:30 a.m.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to the handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019