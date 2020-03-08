|
BARBARA ANN (WEBB) STARK, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 4, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Stark.
Barbara was born and raised in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. Barbara married Charlie on December 2, 1950. They raised their family in Marietta Ohio, Tonawanda New York, Metuchen, New Jersey, back to Marietta, then to Charleston, West Virginia, making lasting friendships and memories along the way. Barbara also enjoyed many years with family at her second home in Cherry Grove, South Carolina. Barbara enjoyed spending her time with family, traveling, reading, doing volunteer work and hosting gatherings with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children: Charles F. Stark Jr. (Nancy), Greg Stark, Jeff Stark (Lee), Brian Stark (Tami Jo) and Laura Fenton (Richard). She is survived by her grandchildren: Michael Stark (Amanda), Nicole Cassis (Lou), Colton Stark, Josh Stark and Drew Fenton. She is survived by her great-granddaughter: Sophie Stark.
Barbara loved her friends and the staff of Edgewood Summit. The family appreciates all the kindness shown to Barbara over the years.
The family is forever grateful to Hospice for the wonderful care and advice provided to them. A special thank you to Kim and Jennifer, who were with Barbara from the beginning of this journey. Also, a special thank you to Visiting Angels for the compassionate caregivers that cared for Barbara.
A private service to Honor the Life of Barbara will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Barbara may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020