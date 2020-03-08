Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324

Barbara Ann (Webb) Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann (Webb) Stark Obituary
BARBARA ANN (WEBB) STARK, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 4, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Stark.
Barbara was born and raised in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. Barbara married Charlie on December 2, 1950. They raised their family in Marietta Ohio, Tonawanda New York, Metuchen, New Jersey, back to Marietta, then to Charleston, West Virginia, making lasting friendships and memories along the way. Barbara also enjoyed many years with family at her second home in Cherry Grove, South Carolina. Barbara enjoyed spending her time with family, traveling, reading, doing volunteer work and hosting gatherings with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children: Charles F. Stark Jr. (Nancy), Greg Stark, Jeff Stark (Lee), Brian Stark (Tami Jo) and Laura Fenton (Richard). She is survived by her grandchildren: Michael Stark (Amanda), Nicole Cassis (Lou), Colton Stark, Josh Stark and Drew Fenton. She is survived by her great-granddaughter: Sophie Stark.
Barbara loved her friends and the staff of Edgewood Summit. The family appreciates all the kindness shown to Barbara over the years.
The family is forever grateful to Hospice for the wonderful care and advice provided to them. A special thank you to Kim and Jennifer, who were with Barbara from the beginning of this journey. Also, a special thank you to Visiting Angels for the compassionate caregivers that cared for Barbara.
A private service to Honor the Life of Barbara will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Barbara may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -