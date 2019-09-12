|
|
BARBARA ANN "BOBBY" THOMPSON, of Cedar Grove, left this earth September 9, 2019, following a long, courageous battle with a host of medical conditions.
She was born June 8, 1953, in Charleston, and was a DuPont High School alumnus and a proud graduate of WV Tech. Barbara was a faithful, loving military wife of almost 50 years, a devoted mother, a proud grandmother and an excited great-grandmother to be. She was the best sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, and friend that anyone could ask for. Bobby put herself through college later in life, and excelled as a Registered Nurse at CAMC, from which her illnesses caused an early retirement. She will be missed terribly by all who knew her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Vencil and Edna Toots Moore. Also greeting her in heaven is her three special nephews, Michael Moore, SSG Zachary Tomczak, and Ronnie (Ron) Moore; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends gone too soon.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband, the love of her life, Dallas Thompson I of Cedar Grove; son, Dallas and April Thompson II of Charleston; and daughter, Crystal Thompson of Cedar Grove. Left to carry on her legacy are her grandchildren, Brendon Thompson (Zara Sheridan, companion), Sarrah Thompson and Alex Thompson, the true lights of her life and the reasons for hanging on as long as she did. Barbara left this world with a full heart, knowing she had a great-grandchild on the way. She was Team Pink!
Also left behind to cherish her memories, brother, Gary and Kathy Moore of Belle; sister, her confidant and secret keeper for 66 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Moore, also Belle. She will be missed dearly by sister-in-law Vickie Thompson of Conway, SC, and remembered fondly by a special niece and buddy, Beth Ann Tomczak.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans State Cemetery, Dunbar. Friends and family can visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to service.
Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019