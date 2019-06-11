

BARBARA HOLSTEIN BAILEY, 79, of Charleston, daughter of the late Bill and Hilda Landers Holstein, died Saturday June 8, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston. She was retired from Cabot Gas Co. and returned to college to get her degree, and was then employed by Union Carbide having worked in Building 2000. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston, the Charleston Women's Club, and the Beni Kedum Shrine Women's Club. Barbara was a 19 year member and a Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Charleston Chapter #88. She also served as the Past Grand Officer of the Grand Chapter of West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bud" Bailey; brother, Gary Holstein.

Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Kim B. and Matt Gravely; grandson, Steve Smith and his wife Erika Elswick, grandson, Chris Gravely; great-granddaughters, Madelyn Bailey Smith, Vera Marie Smith.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m.,Tuesday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314 or Beni Kedum Shriner's Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 2589, Charleston, WV 25329 Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary