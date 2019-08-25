|
|
BARBARA S. "BOBBI" (KEELING) CHAPMAN, 78, passed away July 31st, 2019, at the Villages Hospital in Lady Lake, Fla., from complications of hip surgery. She was born in St. Albans, W.Va., in 1940, the daughter of the late Gregory and Ada Gunnoe Keeling. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Richard Keeling, and sisters, Libby Bostic, Billie Keeling and Brenda Keeling (Walker).
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, James Chapman, whom she married in Rock Wall County, Texas, and brother, Paul Keeling. Also surviving are her children, Andy and Calvin Hudson; grandchildren, Greg, Brent, Andy and Garrett Hudson; seven great - grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
Her hobbies included sewing and wood working. She was retired from Monsanto Chemical Plant where she worked in the Lab. She was also a graduate of St. Albans High School.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. August 30 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019