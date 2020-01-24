|
|
|
BARBARA ELLEN WEBB, 66, of Copen Road, Gilmer County, departed this life on the morning of January 22, 2020, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, while under the care of Hospice. Funeral Service will be conducted at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Barbara E. Webb with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020