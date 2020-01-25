|
BARBARA JEAN "BOBBIE" (THOMAS) FLOREN, 70, of Dunbar, was born May 26, 1949, and passed away January 23, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Bobbie was the daughter of the late Oscar Milton Thomas and the late Mary Argutha (Whittington) Thomas, who both passed away when she was just 3 years old. She was raised by her sisters, Roberta Jividen of Nitro and the late Mary K. Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Allen Floren; sisters, Mary K. Thomas and Patricia A. Drennan; brothers, Milton Dean Thomas and Richard E. Thomas.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, West Virginia State College and held two Master's degrees from Marshall University. A 45-year employee of Kanawha County Schools, she taught elementary school at Dunbar before becoming a school Principal, most recently at Overbrook Elementary in Charleston. She also led Big Chimney and Rand Elementary Schools.
Bobbie is survived by her sister, Roberta Jividen of Nitro; brother, Daniel (Mary) Eugene Thomas of Spencer, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sharon Thomas of Hurricane, Robin Thomas of Charleston; nephews, Mark (Sarah) Drennan of Teays Valley, Eric (Melissa) Drennan of Nitro, Daniel Thomas Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Cindy Owens of Hurricane, Leah Thomas of Hurricane, Christina (Scott) Miller of Seville, Ohio, Andrea Thomas of Hurricane. In addition, Bobbie is survived by her Bichons, Paris and Penny, and little Bubby.
Special Thanks to friends and family who helped care for her during this difficult illness. Especially, Bobbie King of Elkview, Samantha Carnefix of Elkview, Lynn and Frank Bellomy of Cross Lanes and Roberta Jividen of Nitro.
A celebration of Bobbie's Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans, W.Va. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020