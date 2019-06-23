On Monday, June 17, 2019, BARBARA ANN (SHEETS) HAGER, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away, at age 82, in Green Valley, Ariz.

Barbara was born in Charleston to Warner and Leota Sheets. She was married to her high school sweetheart Jim for 65 years. She was a devoted mother who was not just a homemaker, but also Jim's office manager of his State Farm office in St. Albans, W.Va. In 1984, she graduated from WV State College with a bachelor's in business.

Barbara loved her church where she volunteered her time and services wherever there was a need. She also had a passion for golf which she played as much as she could up until 5 years ago. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and her collection of Santa Clauses numbered over 700 at one point.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim; their three children, Deborah Forney, Mick Hager (wife Shirley), Laurie Miller (husband Rick); five grandchildren; and nine great - grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, sister Hilda Jividen and son-in-law Eric Forney.

Visitation and services will be held at The Crossing Church, 2031 Harrison Avenue, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Crossing Church or the (https://www.alz.org/). Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019