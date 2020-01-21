|
BARBARA "BARB" HARMON-RAY, 56, of Danville went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 13, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew C. Booz and Martha Yvonne (Bell) Booz. She was also preceded in death by her beloved neighbor Clara "Naomi" Sizemore-Woods.
She is survived by her husband of five years, Bobby Ray Jr.; her children, Nick Harmon of Charleston and Katie Harmon of Charleston; her stepchildren, Robert (Lauren) Ray of Charleston, Crystal (Ben) Perez of Dunbar, and Mary Ray of Charleston; grandchildren, Derrick Ray, Gracie Ray, Sam Ray, Anna Ray, Julian Perez, Bentley Perez, Kailyn Johnson, Nathan Johnson, and Braylee Johnson. In addition, she is survived by her stepmother, June Booz; stepbrother, Walter C. Himmighoefer Jr.; her beloved dog, Sadie; and a host of family and friends.
She was a longtime member of the Madison United Methodist Church where she devoted her time as the Treasurer and assisted with the Alleluia Children's Choir. She was employed by the WV State Treasurer's office for 13 years. She was a very devoted employee to the Financial Education and the Smart 529 programs. Her passion was to ensure all children obtained some sort of a higher education through the "Get A Life" simulation game.
A funeral service will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Danville on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Madison United Methodist Church, PO Box 216, Madison, WV 25130.
