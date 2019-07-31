|
BARBARA WALLS HARPER, 86, of Gandeeville, West Virginia, formerly of South Charleston, West Virginia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.
She was a retired payroll accountant with the Kanawha County Board of Education with 25 years of service. She and her late husband, Burl, were also retired cattle producers.
Barbara graduated from South Charleston High School in 1949, and attended the Charleston School of Commerce and the Capitol City Commercial College in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a volunteer with the Roane General Hospital, the Roane County Committee on Aging, and the Red Cross in Spencer, West Virginia.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Burl W. Harper; parents, Jack and Belle Steele Walls; brothers, Bill M. and Robert L. Walls; sisters-in-law, Genevieve and Mary Walls; and a nephew, Mark Walls.
Surviving Barbara, or "Babo" as she was known to her family, are loving nieces and nephews, Jana Holder of Seattle, Washington, Stephanie Bruestle and Jill Rishavy, both of Minnesota, and Brian Walls of Gandeeville, and Randy Walls of Michigan.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia, with Bill Walton officiating. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer. Visitation is two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019