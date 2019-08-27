|
BARBARA HARRISON NEGLEY Jesus called Barbara Harrison Negley to join him in Heaven on Friday, the 23rd of August 2019, while at Hubbard Hospice House. Although unhappy about having to leave her loved ones, when Jesus called, she answered. Barbara was born April 16, 1937 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of Vetis and Madeline Harrison. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended secretarial school after graduation. Barbara was a life-long housewife and stay-at-home mother. She took great joy and pride in her full-time job. Before motherhood, she worked at Union Carbide Corp. where she met her husband and love of her life, Ken. Barbara loved life and enjoyed many things, but first and foremost, spending time with her family and making their dreams come true were her main focus. She and her husband, along with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, enjoyed several family vacations to varied exotic places like Hawaii, Europe, New York City, and all parts of the Caribbean. She also loved reading, working crossword puzzles, all things chocolate, and spending time with her best friend, the late, Diane Thornton. She will be sadly missed by husband and constant companion, Kenneth, her daughter, Beth Kirk and husband, Kevin, her son, Christopher Negley and wife, Angela, her grandchildren, Tyler Kirk, Kourtney Clark and husband Ethan, Nicholas Negley and Rhiannon Negley, and great-grandchild, Treyson Clark. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Harrison, and her parents. She will have a joyful reunion with all of them in Heaven. The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care by the staff of Hubbard Hospice House during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, West Virginia. Services will be held on Friday, August 30, at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. with Pastor Krysta Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019