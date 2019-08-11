|
BARBARA J. (MULLINS) PARSONS, 81, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after losing her battle with a long illness.
Born on June 13, 1938, in Clay County. She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene; four children, Terrie, Dannie, David, and Gary, along with 12 grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren; daughter to Alden Mullins and Delia May Triplett; sister to Elizabeth, Iona, Bonnie and brothers Bud, Alfred, and Keith. She worked and sacrificed her entire life for family and to have her own home. She was loved appreciated by all who knew her.
She used personal time for her children's need for band, sports, and boy scouting. Barbara ensured her children's success in life by devoting herself to their causes to completion. She was the glue that bound the family together. Later in life, she would continue to be a force in bringing the extended family stability and comfort to her 13 surviving grandchildren. She loved music, dancing, her family, and organizing family reunions. To quote beloved husband of 62 years, 'she was the cutest, prettiest girl I ever saw.' She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, in the First Baptist Church at Craigsville, with Pastor Ryan Trescott officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, evening.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019