Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Womack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Bannister) Womack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. (Bannister) Womack Obituary

BARBARA J. (BANNISTER) WOMACK, 75, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home after a short illness surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 17, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late James and Betty Bannister. ln addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mitchell; sister, Carlotta Brown; and three brothers, James, Edward and Earl Bannister.
After attending St. Albans High School, she moved to Charleston and started working at Krogers and retired after 27 years of service. She attend St. Paul Missionary Church, St. Albans.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 38 years, Carlies; daughters, Ruth Ann (Rob) Rowan of Sparta, Tenn., and Tina (Damon) Lacy of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Stewart (Penny) Mitchell of Charleston; brother, Bernard (Melissia) Bannister of South Charleston; four grandchildren; eight great - grandchildren; uncle, Sherman Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed.
Service will be held on Monday, July 15, at St. Paul Missionary Church in St. Albans. Viewing will be at 12 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m.
Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now