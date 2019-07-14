

BARBARA J. (BANNISTER) WOMACK, 75, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home after a short illness surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 17, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late James and Betty Bannister. ln addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mitchell; sister, Carlotta Brown; and three brothers, James, Edward and Earl Bannister.

After attending St. Albans High School, she moved to Charleston and started working at Krogers and retired after 27 years of service. She attend St. Paul Missionary Church, St. Albans.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 38 years, Carlies; daughters, Ruth Ann (Rob) Rowan of Sparta, Tenn., and Tina (Damon) Lacy of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Stewart (Penny) Mitchell of Charleston; brother, Bernard (Melissia) Bannister of South Charleston; four grandchildren; eight great - grandchildren; uncle, Sherman Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed.

Service will be held on Monday, July 15, at St. Paul Missionary Church in St. Albans. Viewing will be at 12 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m.

Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.