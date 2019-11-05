|
BARBARA JANE BUTCHER ARMSTEAD, walked into the arms of her loving Savior on November 3, 2019, following complications of a stroke. Barbara is a faithful Christian and was a devoted member of Poca Fork Baptist Church.
Barbara was a devoted wife of 54 years, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Warren R. Armstead, Sr.; children, Dawn and Mike Canterbury, Randy Armstead, and T.K. and Jeff Taylor; grandchildren, Joey and Sabrina Canterbury, Justin Taylor, Ashley Taylor, and Brad Turenne; great grandchildren, Easton and Cora Canterbury; siblings, Marcy, Tom, Nancy and Beth.
Barbara is preceded by her parents Branty "Butch" and Betty Butcher.
Graveside services are November 5, 2019 at 1p.m. at the Spencer-Armstead Cemetery, Wills Creek with Pastor Dale Wolfingbarger officiating.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston and NSICU nurses at CAMC General
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019