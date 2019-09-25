|
BARBARA JEAN HENDERSON FERGUSON, 82, went home to be with her Lord September 21, 2019. Barbara was a native of Logan County, W.Va., born to the late Orville and Gladys Eldridge Henderson.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Ferguson, James "Lee" Ferguson, II; stepdaughters, Rebecca C. Brown and Deborah Carroll; her sister, Phyllis Sue Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Tuesday, September 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, Va.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Joe Newman officiating.
Donations to the in her memory would be appreciated.
Please visit www.graham funeralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019