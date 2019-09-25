Home

Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Barbara Jean Henderson Ferguson

BARBARA JEAN HENDERSON FERGUSON, 82, went home to be with her Lord September 21, 2019. Barbara was a native of Logan County, W.Va., born to the late Orville and Gladys Eldridge Henderson.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Ferguson, James "Lee" Ferguson, II; stepdaughters, Rebecca C. Brown and Deborah Carroll; her sister, Phyllis Sue Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Tuesday, September 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, Va.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Joe Newman officiating.
Donations to the in her memory would be appreciated.
Please visit www.graham funeralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
