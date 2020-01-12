|
BARBARA JEAN JONES, 81, of Campbell's Creek, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, after a courageous battle against Parkinson's and Dementia.
Barbara was born in Charleston on August 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Lucille Wolfe Blount. She was a retired LPN, having last work at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home. She was a loving and devoted Mother and Nana. She was a Christian and a longtime member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Henry Eugene Jones; and her grandparents who raised her, Tom and Jenny Wolfe.
She is survived by her children, Hank Jones (Eileen) and Jill Gentry (Mark); and granddaughter, Cierra Jones (Nychelle).
A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Allen Wolfe and Rev. Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020