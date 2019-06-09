BARBARA JEAN (BALLARD) TUCKER, loving and faithful wife of Gary H. Tucker and their family, completed her final transition of this present mortal life on June 7, 2019, at 9 a.m.

Barb had many challenges, but she never gave up the fight. She experienced many storms, but knew the Master of the storms who guided her throughout her journey.

She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Gary, and five sons and their spouses, 14 grandchildren (eight of which have spouses), and 11 great - grandchildren. One son, "Little Man," and one grandson, Josh, preceded her in death, leaving a lifetime of continued blessings and most wonderful memories.

If there have been any accomplishments, successes, or awards, the honor goes first to God, who gives every perfect gift. Secondly, to all the beautiful people whom God has chosen to surround her by holding her up and helping her attain her goals and final destinies.

Barb was a loving wife who well met the Biblical qualifications of a virtuous woman defined in Proverbs 31:10-31.

Today, she has finished her final transformations which is consummated in eternal glory with God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, along with all the heavenly creatures and all the redeemed of God. To God be the power and the glory forever. Amen.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston. Entombment will follow the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Hughes Creek Community Church, and will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, also at the church.

