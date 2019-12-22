|
On December 20 2019, BARBARA JO (ROMINE) DOWNEY, age 84, traded her earthly body for a new one like that of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born in Clarksburg, and moved to St. Albans, at about the age of 10 where she grew up, married and raised her own family. One of her first friends was Wanda (Perry) Smith and they remained dear and lifelong friends till the day of her departure. When she moved to St. Albans and was asked her name, she told them her nickname was "Babs," having seen a woman in a movie by that name and liked it and decided it was going to become her name, so she was known by most in the St. Albans area as "Babs." In Clarksburg and at home she was known as Bobby Jo. Attending school she was well known as cheerleader, majorette, Miss Red Dragon's Attendant and was then honored with the title of Miss Red Dragon her graduating year of 1953. Her smile won the hearts of everyone. She worked several years at McClung & Morgan, St. Albans, and then retired from Dr. John Casto's office.
She was a born again Christian and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church until changes in life obstructed her attendance, but her faith in Christ remained strong.
Barbara (Babs) was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jerry Downey; parents, John and Christine Romine; and brother, Larry Romine and his wife, Ida Mae.
She is survived by daughter Christa and husband John Boggess; son, Kirt Downey; two grandchildren, Cheston Boggess and wife Stephanie, and John Boggess III and wife Kelly; two great - granddaughters, Reagan and Ashtan Boggess; brother, Ronnie Romine and wife Frances; brother-in-law, Charles Downey and wife Mae; several nieces and nephews.
A strong bond was formed between herself and her sitter, Millie Stewart and much love and appreciation goes to her and her backup Anna Sheets both who were there when duty called.
Celebration of Barbara's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019