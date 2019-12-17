Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Barbara Johnson Obituary
BARBARA ANN JOHNSON, 87, a lifelong resident, of Shrewsbury passed away on December 11, 2019 at Hubbard House, Charleston, WV.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Susan Nikbeen of Shrewsbury, Teressa (Jeff) Minotti of Cross Lanes, and Vera (Robert) Chapman of Florida. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no visitation or service at this time.
Gifts made to Hubbard House or in her memory would be much appreciated by her. Each does amazing work.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Johnson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019
