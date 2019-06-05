Home

Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Barbara Kay Moore Obituary
BARBARA KAY MOORE, 71, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
