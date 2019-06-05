|
|
|
BARBARA KAY MOORE, 71, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More