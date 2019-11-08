|
|
BARBARA L. DAVIS, of New Port Richey, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Barbara was born in Charleston, W.Va., to parents Wateman D. and Pauline S. Newhouse on November 22, 1946.
Barbara was a devoted, caring, and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was also a member of Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, Elkview.
She is survived by her children, Jeff and T.K. Taylor and Amber Cunningham; her grandchildren, Justin Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Brad Turenne, Pauline, Peyton, Phoenix, Paige, and Pyper; her siblings, Charla Drake, and Colin and Nona Newhouse.
She was preceded by her parents, Rev. Wateman and Pauline Newhouse, and sister, Sandra Leftwich.
A special thanks to Sun Coast Baptist Church in New Port Richey, Fla.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 9, with Pastor Marvin Welch officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019