Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Ravenswood , WV
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
Ravenswood , WV
Barbara Lee (Gladhill) Garrett

Barbara Lee (Gladhill) Garrett Obituary
BARBARA LEE GLADHILL GARRETT, 82, of Ravenswood, formerly of Middletown, Md., passed away on September 11, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, due to complications from a fall in July.
She was born on September 17, 1936, in Myersville, Md., daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary Susan Delauter Gladhill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin and Harold Gladhill.
Barbara was a member of the Lutheran Church in Ravenswood and New Haven. She and her husband, Richard, traveled all over North America, Western Europe, the Scandinavian countries, and Hawaii. She was very proud of being a homemaker. She had worked as a receptionist for Dr. Samuel Johnson in Ravenswood for a few years.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard E. Garrett; daughters, Ronda (Garrett) Carte and Donna Garrett; three grandsons, Daniel (Mallory) Carte and their sons Bo and Teddy, Jared Carte, and Micah Gibson; and numerous other relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Grace Episcopal Church in Ravenswood, with Pastor Patrice Weirick and Reverend Marie Mulford officiating. There will be visitation at the church on Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook. com/roushfuneralhome.
The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roush
funeralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
